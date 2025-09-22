Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Pastor's Wife, Member in Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night took Mrs. Patience Nasamu, wife of Pastor Samuel Nasamu and a female member of his church to an unknown destination at Agyaragu in Obi Local Government Area.

Nasamu, a pastor of Word of God Church Agyaragu, who narrated the tragedy, lamented that his wife who is breast-feeding a three-month-old baby was abducted alongside a member of his church who came to visit his family after a church service.

"I barely left my wife and our visitor with our new born baby at home to pray for one of my members who is sick when my wife placed a call to me and all I could hear was her voice of prayer. She could not even tell me what was happening.

"I stopped the prayers and when I got to the house my wife, a member was abducted leaving my three month baby behind," he narrated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nasamu explained further that the gunmen came straight to his apartment in a compound and made all efforts to break the doors and window using hammer to smatch the door and when they could not succeed they started shooting sporadically forcing his wife to open the door. In an attempt to run out, she was abducted alongside a member of the church.

According to Nasamu, at about 7:00pm some strange faces were seen on motorcycles and shortly after, sounds of gunshot were heard.

The cleric disclosed that he had not heard anything from the abductors since the incident that happened at about 8:15pm on Sunday.

He also admitted that the police came after the incident and called for calm as efforts are ongoing to unravel the criminal act.

Responding, a resident of Agyaragu community, who did not want his name mentioned, lamented that the spate of kidnapping in the area is worrisome and called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to do something urgent.

"We live everyday in fear of being kidnapped and killed if desired ransom is not paid to abductors. Several people in our community are being kidnapped on daily basis including farmers. Help us tell Governor A A Sule that Agyaragu is now at the mercy of kidnappers," he said.