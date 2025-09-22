South Africa: Petals With Purpose - Magaliesberg Flower Festival Donates Proceeds to Charities

The Hadeco flower farm saw hundreds of visitors over the weekend

Flower lovers descended on the Hadeco flower farm in Magaliesberg to enjoy fields of thousands of brightly coloured blooming flowers.

Hadeco, a family-owned flower farm, has been cultivating flowers since 1945. The farm opens its doors a few times a year for the public to visit and view colourful fields.

This year's Spring festival was themed Petals with Purpose, because Hadeco is donating proceeds from ticket sales to local organisations in Magaliesberg. These organisations care for orphans and other vulnerable youth. Children under 12 were given free entry, encouraging a family-friendly atmosphere at the festival.

The farm saw hundreds of visitors over the weekend, who walked through fields of different varieties of flora while posing for photographs. Some of the flowers on display included Ranunculus, Ixia, Ipheion and Sparaxis, which were planted during winter.

Visitors could also attend workshops with local gardening experts who shared tips on sustainable practices in bulb gardening. Rob Krul, an expert on bees, explained how essential bees are to the ecosystem and how to better protect them.

Jasmin Chetty, who travelled from Johannesburg with her family, told GroundUp: "My favourite was the pink Ranunculus. It's such a wonderful sight to see all these flowers, and to learn from the experts at the planting workshops. Being in nature and working in our garden at home really helps me combat the stress of daily life," said Chetty.