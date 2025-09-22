Namibian Beef a Hit in Germany

Patrons at all Block House steak restaurants in Germany can dine on Namibian beef.

The meat is globally renowned for exceptional quality, prized for being free-range, grass-fed and sustainably produced in the country's vast natural farmlands.

As of Saturday, Namibian rumpsteak is being featured as a monthly special at the Block House steak restaurants, which is a prominent eatery chain with 42 locations throughout Germany.

Currently, Namibia holds the unique distinction of being the only African country approved to export beef to both the United States and Europe, underscoring stringent production standards and international reputation.

After two and a half years of groundwork, the availability of premium Namibian has been expanded in Germany following an agreement that was secured with Eugen Block Holding GmbH, one of that country's leading owner-managed hospitality companies.

The company currently operates 47 Block House steakhouses across Germany, as well as several locations of its Jim Block burger brand.

The agreement offers German food lovers a a true farm-to-table experience that reflects Namibia's rich agricultural heritage and commitment to quality.

A statement by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) noted that the milestone agreement is the culmination of efforts to secure a consistent supply of Namibian beef in the German market, through collaboration between Namibian beef producers, South Trade GmbH and Eugen Block Holding GmbH.

NIPDB supported the process as a facilitator, working alongside key stakeholders to help secure the agreement.

The introduction of Namibian beef in Block House restaurants also aligns with NIPDB's mission to promote Namibian products globally and highlight Namibia's value proposition as a producer of trusted, safe and premium-quality food products.

NIPDB further stated that by securing partnerships with major hospitality brands such as Block House, Namibia continues to showcase its premium export offering while creating sustainable opportunities for Namibian farmers, processors and exporters.

"Namibian beef stands out not only for its quality, but for the values behind it - being free-range, grass-fed, high animal welfare factors and sustainably produced. We are proud to have helped bring this exceptional product to one of Europe's most respected restaurant groups," said Valentin Külbs, managing director of South Trade GmbH.

"We are always looking to offer our guests something special," said Markus Gutendorff, CEO of Block House Restaurantbetriebe AG.

"Namibian beef brings both quality and a compelling story of origin. It's a perfect fit for our brand and our customers," he added.