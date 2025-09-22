Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Four Al-Shabaab Fighters in Targeted Galmudug State

22 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali government troops, backed by international allies, carried out a targeted raid in the central village of Nooleye in the Galguduud region, killing four members of the Al-Shabaab militant group, military officials confirmed.

The Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) said the operation focused on disrupting Al-Shabaab's presence in the area, part of a broader effort to weaken the group's hold in central Somalia.

"Initial reports confirm that four militants were neutralised in the offensive," the army noted in a statement, adding that more assessments were underway.

The raid in Nooleye is the latest in a series of joint operations in Galmudug and Hirshabelle states, where Somali forces have stepped up their campaign despite continued resistance from the group.

Earlier this week, Al-Shabaab launched a large-scale attack on El-Dheer district, with both government forces and militants suffering casualties.

Military officials say the renewed push is aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab and ISIS networks operating in rural zones, as Somalia moves toward a more stabilised security landscape.

Al-Shabaab, affiliated with al-Qaeda, has waged a deadly insurgency since 2007 and remains one of the most potent threats to peace in the Horn of Africa nation.

