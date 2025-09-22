Malawi: Pressure Mounts On Malawi Leader Lazarus Chakwera to Concede Defeat

Unofficial Results on Luntha Television Dashboard as at 10.00gmt

Peter Mutharika: 2,529,771 votes (58.1%)

Lazarus Chakwera: 1,391,724 votes (32%)

Other Candidates: 9.9%

Partial official results from various districts suggest that former President Peter Mutharika is likely to secure the presidency with a majority vote, prompting analysts to call for incumbent leader Lazarus Chakwera to accept his defeat.

The dashboard of unofficial results displayed by a national media outlet Luntha Television, shows that Mutharika has scooped 2,529,771 while Chakwera has so far received 1,391,724 votes.

Partial results announced by the Malawi Electoral Commission so far mirrors the outcome posted by Luntha Television on its dashboard.

Current official results reveal that Mutharika is leading with a significant majority in 13 out of 36 district councils, while unofficial results compiled by three independent national media outlets in Malawi--Luntha Television, Times Group, Nation Publications, and Zodiak--indicate that Mutharika has achieved victory with a majority vote.

In a post on his Facebook page, prominent Malawian political and social commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele supports his appeal for Chakwera to concede by noting that the results displayed at polling stations and aggregated by credible media sources all confirm Mutharika's victory.

"Everyone in the nation is aware that Mutharika has won the elections. Every country in the region recognizes that Mutharika has won the elections. Our international allies in Europe, America, and Asia are aware that Mutharika is set to return to power. The results are evident before us," he stated.

He cautioned the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) against fabricating evidence to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Additionally, outspoken MCP member Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has expressed her views on her Facebook page.

"Dear esteemed members and supporters of the MCP, we have unfortunately lost the elections. Please do not be misled by the false hopes of a comeback being presented by certain officials. We cannot continue to deceive our members and supporters by claiming that the polls have been manipulated."

Another analyst has attributed Chakwera administration's failure to control and eradicate corruption, as well as to effectively manage the economy.

As per the partial official results released thus far, Mutharika is leading in all districts of southern and eastern Malawi, surpassing Chakwera.

Mutharika is also ahead in the majority of the districts in the northern region. In central Malawi, Chakwera is leading in some constituencies, while in districts such as Ntcheu, Mutharika has secured the majority of votes.

The total of unofficial votes from Southern, Northern, and Eastern Malawi, where Mutharika is in the lead, exceeds Chakwera's votes, who is lagging in most constituencies, as reported by credible national media outlets, including Zodiak, Times, and Nation Publications Limited.

Legal scholar

Chirwa has stated on his Facebook that based on the historical polling data presented, Mutharika is likely to be the outright winner.

"'Whenever the northern and southern provinces converge on a candidate or issue, the combined result has consistently exceeded the 50% threshold. Specifically, it has varied between 52% and 66%. It approaches the upper limit if there is some penetration into the south, particularly in urban areas, and nears the lower limit if the northern vote is not decisively won. For similar reasons, '

"'On this occasion, it was clear that the presidential election would hinge on who secures the northern vote. Now we understand that it has gone to Mutharika... Therefore, this reality (winning the northern vote) alone propels Mutharika beyond the 50% pass mark,' Chirwa has emphasized."

Chirwa further explains that Chakwera's defeat is a result of his failure to protect his stronghold (the center) and to capture the northern vote, which would have easily propelled him over the threshold.

While opposition supporters on Sunday night took it to the streets to celebrate Mutharika victory based on unofficial results, analysts allege that Chakwera's party is trying hard to discredit the polls results by citing isolating cases of irregularities; and calling for audit of the results.