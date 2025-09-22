South Africa: Sentencing of Modack for Corruption Reveals Scope of His Grip On Police, Says Kinnear's Widow

21 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Nicolette Kinnear spoke on Sunday, two days after the Cape Town Regional Court sentenced alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack to 10 years' imprisonment for corruption, with three years suspended for five years.

Nicolette Kinnear, the widow of murdered Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, said the sentencing of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack had exposed the extent of his grip on the SA Police Service (SAPS).

She spoke on Sunday, two days after the Cape Town Regional Court sentenced Modack to 10 years' imprisonment for corruption, with three years suspended for five years.

Modack was convicted on 6 June for his corrupt dealings with former SAPS Brigadier Kolindhren Govender, which occurred in 2011. The central point of this corrupt relationship was that Govender instructed police officers under his command to recover missing vehicles belonging to Modack.

On 2 December 2019, Govender pleaded guilty to 51 counts of corruption and one count of contravening the South African Police Service Act.

The Hawks' Western Cape spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, said a probe by the Hawks revealed that Modack had paid Govender R146,000 in exchange for special treatment.

On Sunday, Vukubi said: "The sentencing is a massive win because it...

