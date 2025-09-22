South Africa: North West Parks Shows Parliament the Finger Over MPs' Concern for Madikwe Elephants

21 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Don Pinnock

North West Parks seems hell-bent on hunting and culling elephants and seems prepared to thumb its nose at parliamentarians trying to find solutions.North West Parks seems hell-bent on hunting and culling elephants and seems prepared to thumb its nose at parliamentarians trying to find solutions.

In a blistering parliamentary session last week (18 September), members of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment accused North West officials of gross mismanagement, evasion of responsibility and defiance of parliamentary directives over the state of elephants in Madikwe Game Reserve.

What should have been a clear-eyed reckoning turned into what one MP called "an exercise in obfuscation", with provincial officials failing to answer key questions, provide overdue reports, include stakeholders or present a credible plan for elephants in the 75,000-hectare reserve.

"Madikwe is being treated like an elephant farm," said DA MP Andrew de Blocq, lambasting the North West Parks and Tourism Board (NWPTB) for its "blatant disregard" of Parliament's instructions and its refusal to even consider non-lethal solutions such as contraception. "This is not an administrative oversight," he told the committee, "but a deliberate act of defiance against the authority of the committee and Parliament itself." He called on the chair to report North West officials to the Speaker of the National Assembly for a violation of Parliamentary rules.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In question is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.