South Africa: SA Forges Agricultural Alliances With Brazil and Japan At G20 Meeting

Two new agreements signed on the sidelines of the G20's Agricultural Working Group could give South African farmers new markets and smarter tech. That is if the government can also fix its own backyard.

While agricultural representatives from around the world gathered in Somerset West for the G20's Agricultural Working Group from 18-19 September , South Africa took the opportunity to secure two new Memoranda of Intent (MOIs), one with Brazil and another with Japan.

They are not binding treaties, but they do open doors to expanded trade, knowledge exchange and new technology.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen called the agreement with Brazil "a testament to our shared vision for a food-secure future".Of the deal with Japan, he said: "This Memorandum of Intent is more than just a document. It will enable us to tap into Japan's technology and markets while positioning South African agricultural products more competitively."

The G20 Agricultural Ministerial meetings, ahead of November's Leaders' Summit, gave South Africa space to advance its strategy of trade diversification, particularly amid the "new volatility in the world trade environment" as Steenhuisen called it.

This proactive approach is seen as vital by industry leaders. "It's high time. We need a trade...