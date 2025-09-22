South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Owed R1.1bn By Other Government Entities

The Special Investigating Unit says 40% of its budget comes from other government entities, and many aren't paying their bills, leaving the organisation's head, advocate Andy Mothibi, and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to act as debt collectors.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, advocate Andy Mothibi, have had to channel their inner debt collectors, writing letters of demand to government departments, municipalities and entities that owe the organisation R1.1-billion in fees.

Mothibi says if the situation is not resolved, it could adversely affect the SIU's functions. The SIU's funding is a 60/40 split between a direct government grant and payments from government entities that have enlisted the unit to conduct internal investigations. In many cases, the SIU discovers internal inefficiency and corrupt practices.

"The 60% on its own is not enough to run our operations and so on. And at the moment, the 40% part, we are sitting with a debt of more than R1.1-billion of all the state institutions that are owing us. And that's why the minister was saying, when she came in, she engaged with us, she wrote letters to her peers, to other ministers. And so I said, 'Hey monna [hey...