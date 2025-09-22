South Africa: 'Reckless' - Frustration, More Questions Over Proposed Sale of Iconic Camps Bay Library Land

There's frustration and questions in the 'village' of Camps Bay after the City of Cape Town tabled plans for the proposed sale of the local library and adjacent parking lot.

Rather than just a piecemeal sale of the Camps Bay Library land, there needs to be a considered view of the whole area, say local ratepayers, after public comment was sought on the proposed sale of the library.

There's been uproar in the "village", as Camps Bay is known, after the City of Cape Town sent out an information statement on the proposed sale of the library and the adjacent parking lot. The land is owned by the City.

This has not gone down well with residents: the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers Association (CBCRA) has described it as "reckless" and the local Friends of the Library say they oppose the proposed sale.

According to the information statement, the site just around the corner from the iconic Camps Bay Beach, comprising the library and the adjacent parking lot, is worth R63.45-million excluding VAT.

According to the statement, posted outside the library and on the City's website: "The decision to transfer this high-value asset is strategically motivated to optimise its...