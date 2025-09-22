South Africa: 'Reckless' - Frustration, More Questions Over Proposed Sale of Iconic Camps Bay Library Land

21 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

There's frustration and questions in the 'village' of Camps Bay after the City of Cape Town tabled plans for the proposed sale of the local library and adjacent parking lot.

Rather than just a piecemeal sale of the Camps Bay Library land, there needs to be a considered view of the whole area, say local ratepayers, after public comment was sought on the proposed sale of the library.

There's been uproar in the "village", as Camps Bay is known, after the City of Cape Town sent out an information statement on the proposed sale of the library and the adjacent parking lot. The land is owned by the City.

This has not gone down well with residents: the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers Association (CBCRA) has described it as "reckless" and the local Friends of the Library say they oppose the proposed sale.

According to the information statement, the site just around the corner from the iconic Camps Bay Beach, comprising the library and the adjacent parking lot, is worth R63.45-million excluding VAT.

According to the statement, posted outside the library and on the City's website: "The decision to transfer this high-value asset is strategically motivated to optimise its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.