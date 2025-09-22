South Africa: Teboho Mokoena Saga Is More Dire to Bafana's World Cup Hopes Than Safa Admits

21 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

An administrative oversight has placed Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup dream in jeopardy. This is a tale that sounds all too familiar for South African soccer lovers.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has been blasé in its reaction to a Fifa investigation relating to Bafana Bafana fielding an ineligible player.

Safa's reaction has been "it's okay if we're docked three points, we'll still be top of the standings in Group C". But the team won't be, if found guilty.

They would be docked three log points, and the 2-0 win earned in the game in question, replaced with an automatic 3-0 defeat - a five-goal, goal-difference swing. That is catastrophic.

Bafana played Teboho Mokoena during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. The match took place in March 2025 and Bafana Bafana secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

During that World Cup qualifying clash with neighbouring Lesotho a few months ago, midfield maestro Mokoena was supposed to sit out due to yellow card accumulation.

He received a yellow card in November 2023, against Benin. His second caution came in June 2024, versus Zimbabwe.

Fifa rules for their tournaments state that a player who accumulates two yellow cards over two different...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.