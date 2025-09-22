South Africa: Gauteng Parents Speak Out On Frequent School Closures As Water Outages Disrupt Learning

Gauteng's water crisis has worsened dramatically, forcing learners like 11-year-old Sandisiwe to carry their own water to school. With taps running dry and sanitation failing, schools are struggling to provide a safe, healthy environment, disrupting education and essential nutrition programmes. Activists and parents warn that the crisis is deepening educational inequalities, with teachers strained and learners losing vital learning time.

When Sandisiwe Mathamo* wakes up each morning, her school bag looks like that of any other 11-year-old: homework books, lunchbox and a water bottle. But since November 2024, when the borehole at her Gauteng school was damaged, that bottle has become more than just a refreshment, it's a lifeline. The taps that once supplied water have run dry, forcing Sandisiwe to carry every drop from home. Yet, the little she brings never seems enough. The sweltering heat and vigorous play drain her quickly, leaving her thirsty and fatigued well before the day ends.

"I sometimes spend most of the day without water, and this makes me feel very tired and dry," Sandisiwe said quietly.

Her story is more than just one child's struggle, it is a stark reflection of a province grappling with a deepening water crisis. Across Gauteng, from...