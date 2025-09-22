Uganda: Lumonya Reaffirms CAA's Commitment to Making Uganda a Premier Tourism Hub

The Deputy Director-General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Olive B. Lumonya, has reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure as a key driver of tourism and trade.

Speaking at the 6th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO Retreat on Friday, she presented a comprehensive update on the sector's progress and emphasized aviation's central role in unlocking Uganda's economic potential.

Lumonya revealed that Entebbe International Airport recorded its highest-ever passenger traffic in August 2025, registering 116,507 arrivals and 126,582 departures.

The total of 243,089 international passengers reflects an average of 7,841 travelers per day, surpassing the previous record set in July 2025.

"This growth is a testament to Uganda's rising profile as a tourism and trade hub," Lumonya said.

She noted that the new terminal building at Entebbe International Airport is now 98 percent complete, a milestone that will expand the facility's capacity from 2 million to 3.5 million passengers annually, significantly boosting the country's connectivity and competitiveness.

Beyond Entebbe, Lumonya highlighted UCAA's wider infrastructure agenda.

"Runway and terminal upgrades in Kisoro are complete, a new terminal in Pakuba is advancing, and plans for Arua are underway. Gulu is also being prepared to handle international flights, unlocking the northern tourism circuit for direct traffic," she said.

While reaffirming UCAA's delivery on aviation infrastructure, Lumonya emphasized the importance of partnership to realize Uganda's tourism ambitions.

"The call is now on all of us -- the government, private sector, and communities -- to complement these investments by promoting domestic tourism, improving accessibility, and positioning Uganda as the jewel of Africa," she said.

The retreat, hosted at the scenic Mountains of the Moon in Fort Portal Tourism City, provided a platform for candid engagement between government and industry leaders.

The gathering concluded with 16 concrete resolutions to transform Uganda's tourism sector.

These included commitments to improve infrastructure, ensure reliable access to utilities, review tax policies affecting tourism, enable access to affordable and patient capital, and mitigate the impact of negative media and travel advisories.