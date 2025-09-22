Uganda: Jinja Police Recover Gun Hidden in Garden

Security operatives in Jinja District have recovered an illegal rusty firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition that had been abandoned in a garden in Nawampanda Parish, Butagaya Sub-county.

The discovery was made on Saturday, September 20, when a resident, Monica Namugaya, stumbled upon a sack containing the weapon while carrying out her routine gardening work in Busowoko Central.

Namugaya immediately alerted Shaban Mazereba, the chairperson of veterans in Nawampanda Parish, who in turn informed the area GISO and the police.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A joint security team led by the Kiira Regional Police Commander, SSP Charles Nsaba, and officers from the 129 Battalion in Buikwe District under the command of Major Ishaka, responded swiftly to the scene and secured the firearm.

According to police, the recovered gun is suspected to have previously been used in terrorizing communities across the Busoga sub-region and beyond before being abandoned.

Speaking after the operation, SSP Nsaba commended the vigilance of residents, particularly Namugaya, for cooperating with security agencies.

"We want to thank Monica Namugaya and the people of Butagaya Sub-county for their goodwill and cooperation in this recovery. Community vigilance is key in ensuring safety and stability," SSP Nsaba said.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi said the firearm has been taken into custody for further forensic examination and investigations to establish its origin and possible links to criminal activities.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue sharing timely information with security authorities to help curb crime in the region.