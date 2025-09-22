Uganda: Tales of Mugabi Concert Lights Up Kampala Serena With Music and Poetry

On Friday, Uganda's leading Afro-Soul artist- Kenneth Mugabi, took over the Kampala Serena Hotel, with his Tales of Mugabi concert, treating fans to a night of soul music and heartfelt storytelling.

The concert, which had I&M Bank as the official banking partner, drew a crowd of Afro-Soul lovers, as well as enthusiasts of contemporary Ugandan live music. The crowd swayed, sang along, and soaked in the relaxed, soulful vibe, as Mugabi poured his heart out on stage.

From the very start, the show carried a carefully curated elegance, opening with renowned anthems, that moved seamlessly into heartfelt sets, combining music, poetry, and theatrical stagecraft.

Mugabi's piano set, staged at the very heart of the show, became the evening's emotional centerpiece. For the first hour, he delivered ballads such as Fight for you, Amaso g'otulo, Ileng, Munha, Fire and Water, and Muvubuka, and People of the Land, each note drawing the audience into an intimate and soulful journey.

Media personality and poet- Maritza, provided graceful interludes, weaving verses that framed Mugabi's songs like timeless narratives. Her poetry, threaded between the songs, added a reflective storytelling touch, that made the performance feel both intimate and dynamic.

Guest artists also added to the night's vibe. Eli Malik, Afrie, and Halima Namakula, joined Mugabi on stage, creating moments that celebrated collaboration and the richness of Uganda's music scene.

In the middle of the show, Mugabi delivered a string of soulful performances, including Njagala Ondabe, Birawuli, Kkiriza, Our Dream, and Wandaga, Mumbejja, among others, most of the songs familiar to the crowd, who sang along.

As the evening reached its climax, the audience was treated to fan-favorites such as Take Me Back, Nteesa, Ebinuma, Naki, while Sanyu, climaxed the show on a high.

I&M Bank, who have partnered with themed events in the recent past, were proud to support the 'Tales of Mugabi concert,' celebrating Uganda's rich artistry, and bringing unforgettable experiences to their customers and music lovers alike.

"Nights like the Tales of Mugabi concert bring energy, soul, and excitement. And its at moments like these that we connect deeper with our customers, as they wind down away from their busy schedules. It was amazing to see our customers and fans fully immersed in such a rich musical experience. We shall continue to connect with our customers in such spaces in the remaining part of the year," I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga said.

The show ended a few minutes past midnight. When Mugabi finally took his bows, Kampala Serena's Victoria Hall was filled with the lingering sound of background music and the warmth of an audience reluctant to let go.