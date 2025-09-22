Uganda: 5,000 People Benefit From the Vine Uganda Independence Health Camp in Kamuli

KAMULI -- At least 5,000 people have benefited from free healthcare and treatment provided by The Vine Uganda during its independence health camp, bringing smiles, hope, and relief to rural communities.

The latest camp was held at Kitayunjwa Seed School grounds, where 2,115 patients were treated, in addition to 2,227 who had received care during an earlier outreach in Butansi.

Over 600 others accessed different support services ranging from menstrual hygiene education to household supplies and children's sports kits.

Ms. Gari Meacham, President of The Vine Uganda, praised the strong public response, noting that the camp attracted far more people than anticipated.

"We expected and planned for 1,500, but on the ground we got an extra 1,000 whom we couldn't send back. More were still flocking in, showing the disease burden is high, real, and can't be ignored," she said.

Meacham explained that the camp offered both medical and spiritual services.

"Health outreaches and camps bring rich impacts, and with free services, they serve the impoverished people better. We are humbled to witness the overwhelming need for healthcare services, and people are willing to come for treatment," she added.

She further called for media partnership in mobilization and awareness.

"We can team up with media to help in the way we want to move for the Lord's people. Every little input counts and gets blessed," Meacham said.

The Vine Uganda Executive Director, Richard Mwogereze, said the high turnout was a wake-up call to the urgent healthcare needs of rural people.

"By 6 am, people were already at the camp, and by 8 am over 1,000 had lined up. These camps reflect the need for accessible services; otherwise, our people will continue relying on unqualified care from herbalists, traditional birth attendants, and drug shops," Mwogereze stressed.

Kamuli District Health Officer in charge of child and maternal health, Moses Lyagoba, commended The Vine Uganda for complementing government efforts.

He noted that the camps were "eye openers" for health planners, stressing the need to strengthen village-level services.

"We need to increase health service centers in villages, ensure drug supply, and prioritize prevention rather than curative outreach programs," Lyagoba said.

Elderly beneficiaries such as 89-year-old Matilda Kagona expressed gratitude, saying she received thorough check-ups for blood pressure and other ailments--services she said were often inaccessible in government facilities.