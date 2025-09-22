Uganda: Govt Urged to Promote Sign Language to Empower Hearing-Impaired Community

The government has been urged to intensify efforts in promoting the teaching and use of sign language among Ugandans as a way of improving the welfare of persons who are deaf.

The appeal was made by the Executive Director of the Uganda National Association for the Deaf (UNAD), Robert Nkwangu, while attending a special church service led by the deaf community at St Luke Church in Ntinda.

Nkwangu said many deaf Ugandans struggle to express themselves and showcase their talents because the wider population does not understand sign language.

"Our hands are our voices, and unless people learn to communicate with us, our potential remains untapped," he said.

During the service, which featured sign language-led hymns and Bible readings, Nkwangu outlined activities lined up for the week, including football matches, school outreaches, and evangelism campaigns designed to highlight issues affecting the deaf community.

He encouraged fellow deaf persons not to sit back but to actively demonstrate their abilities, noting that they have the same potential as others.

The Vicar of St Luke Ntinda, Rev Capt David Sserunjoji, urged Ugandans to shun discrimination against persons with disabilities.

He stressed that God created everyone equally and tasked society to embrace inclusivity.

He added that St Luke Church organizes such masses annually to uplift and stand in solidarity with the deaf community.

The main celebration of the International Week of the Deaf will be held in Mbarara on Friday, with Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka expected as the chief guest.