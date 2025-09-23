Zimbabwe: Listening Leader... President Engages Cross-Border Traders

In line with his thrust as a listening leader, President Mnangagwa at the weekend interfaced with cross border traders who presented him with a birthday gift and also got an opportunity to air their grievances regarding their sector.

The President turned 83 on Monday last week.

In an interview, Crossborders for Economic Development (Crossborders 4ED) national chairman Mr David Masomere said they felt the need to appreciate President Mnangagwa as he was a supportive and listening leader.

"We discussed two issues; firstly, we presented a birthday gift to our leader President Mnangagwa and the gift was a smart podium, which is in line with the Second Republic's Vision 2030.

"Secondly, we thanked the President for the support he has been rendering to us and what he has been doing for us through the Special Advisor to the President Paul Tungwarara," he said.

After presenting the gift and expressing their appreciation, Mr Masomere said the President then asked them if they had issues they wanted to discuss with him.

He said they then raised the issue of numerous searching points as well as that of high duty fees required to clear goods at border posts.

President Mnangagwa recently directed his administration to ensure ease of doing business in ministries, departments and agencies.

"The President then asked us if we had burning issues and we raised the issue of numerous searching points when we are crossing the border, because you will find that from the border in Beitbridge to Harare we can pass through 10 points and this affects us in terms of efficiency.

"So we were asking the President if something can be done to make our operations easier because we support doing business the right way and we are against smuggling," Mr Masomere said.

"We then also raised the issue of duty fees that we are being made to pay at the border because the fees are too high, so if something can be done we will be appreciative."

He said the President then instructed them to prepare a document outlining their concerns, so that he sees how best they can be helped.

"What made us happy is that President Mnangagwa then directed us to prepare a document detailing all our concerns so that we present it to him and he sees how best to help us," Mr Masomere said.

He said as cross-border traders they were against smuggling and corrupt activities at the country's borders hence were supportive of the authorities' efforts to curb graft.

ZIMRA has, in recent years, upped its game towards its revenue collection mandate, with the adoption of diverse technologies that not only enhance the ease of doing business, but also augment security and thwart corrupt tendencies.

The introduction of drone technology has gone a long way in improving vigilance along the country's borderlines with neighbouring countries.