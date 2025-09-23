Zimbabwe: New Wheat Varieties Launched to Boost Zimbabwe's Food Security

Seed producer Valley Seeds officially launched its latest wheat seed varieties, Limpopo and Zambezi, at DCK Farms in Kwekwe last week.

The launch marks a significant step towards reducing the country's import bill for blending wheat used in bread manufacturing.

During a tour of the 460-hectare wheat crop at DCK Farms, farm manager Mr Duncan Magaya shared impressive results from the current winter harvest, which is averaging 6,5 to seven tonnes per hectare. The varieties were produced by a local breeder with the aim of closing the gap on both increased yield and baking quality.

Mr Magaya expressed confidence in the new seeds. "We have room for improvement, and these new varieties are proving to be effective. This is the first season we've planted them, but you can see from the yields that this is the way to go," he stated.

He added, "We got our inputs through the CBZ Agro-yield and we hope to increase our hectarage next season. There is massive potential and these new varieties are proving to be the solution to yield and quality maximisation."

Ms Mukai Shoko, the Kwekwe District Agronomist who attended the tour, highlighted the success of DCK Farms and praised their early planting efforts.

"Mr Kwande is one of our big commercial farmers in the Kwekwe District. You can see the crop is good," Ms Shoko said.

"He is averaging about 6,5 to seven tonnes per hectare, while the break-even yield for wheat is around four tonnes. He is doing well." Ms Shoko also noted that the Kwekwe District has reached its target of approximately 10 000 hectares of planted wheat.

Tinashe Bvukumbwe, Valley Seeds' Chief Agronomist, elaborated on the benefits of the new varieties, confirming that they are not genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and are specifically designed to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. "These varieties are not GMOs and they are ideal for adapting to the phenomena posed by climate change. I also encourage farmers to move hand-in-hand with technology while also making sure that they plant their seed early," Mr Bvukumbwe stated. "We are confident that these new varieties will do well and you can see from what is happening here at DCK Farms."

Tich Mapongah, Valley Seeds' Commercial Director, also commented on the opportunities for farmers interested in winter cropping, highlighting the potential for increased productivity and profitability. The introduction of Limpopo and Zambezi is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the agricultural landscape in Zimbabwe, fostering sustainability and food security in the region.