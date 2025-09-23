Zimbabwe: Over 1 300 Villages Electrified Nationwide

GOVERNMENT, through the Rural Electrification Fund, has intensified its power connectivity campaign, successfully electrifying over 1 300 villages.

The ongoing programme is part of the country's efforts to achieve universal access to modern energy services by 2030, in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and Sustainable Development Goals.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana Confirmed on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that the number of villages with electricity has reached 1 302.

According to the data provided, Manicaland Province leads the country with 361 electrified villages, followed by Mashonaland East with 202 while the Midlands Province ranks third with 194 villages powered.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The remaining provinces have the following number of villages: Matabeleland South has 138 villages, followed by Mashonaland West with 134 villages. Mashonaland Central has 56 villages, while Matabeleland North has 24 villages.

To make energy access more affordable, REF introduced subsidies designed to improve the ability of rural Zimbabweans to access energy universally by 2030.

These include a 100 percent solar subsidy for public institutions and chiefs' homesteads, while groups of villagers (10 or more) and individual homesteads receive 50 percent and 40 percent subsidies, respectively.

This year Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo has commissioned several projects financed by the Government through REF including 45kW Chiwenga Solar Mini-Grid Electrification Project in Muzarabani Mashonaland Central, the Soti-Source resettlement area in Gutu, where he commissioned a 160kW solar power project.

As of February this year, the permanent secretary in the Ministry, Engineer Gloria Magombo also revealed that more than 10 840 rural public institutions had been electrified by REF.

These include 4 621 primary schools, 1 538 secondary schools, 1 037 rural health centres, 1 279 business centres, 303 chiefs' homesteads, 870 small-scale farms and villages, as well as grinding mills, irrigation schemes and base stations.

REA utilises both the conventional grid network and alternative renewable energy sources such as solar and biogas to provide electricity to rural communities.

The agency has also been connecting public institutions like schools and clinics to the electricity grid, enhancing their ability to provide better services and attract qualified staff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ongoing programme also aligns with President Mnangagwa's vision of leaving no one and no place behind as the country gallops towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.