Zimbabwe: Glowing Tributes Pour in for the Ndebele Rockstar

23 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Khosa

GLOWING tributes are pouring in for Star FM presenter Babongile 'The Ndebele Rockstar' Sikhonjwa, who died on Sunday in Bulawayo.

He was 49.

Sikhonjwa has been described as a jovial individual and a unifier in the broadcasting fraternity.

He joined Star FM in 2023 as the host of The After-Drive show.

Fellow radio star, Phathisani Sibanda, said:

"Words are not enough to express the pain I feel after Babongile's death.

"He was always jovial and a unifier in the broadcasting circles.

"I will always miss him and cherish the good moments we had together. To me, he was more than a colleague, he was family."

Pathisani added:

"Losing a colleague like him is hard to bear. I have learnt to cherish every moment in life because we don't know what the future holds."

Fellow radio star Tinashe Chikuse said:

"It's a loss that we have suffered in the broadcasting fraternity. We worked for the same company and losing a colleague is hard to take.

"He was a good colleague and we will miss him dearly."

Star FM presenter Danny Lunga, aka DJ Danny, who shared his grief on Facebook.

"Babongile, why, why, why?"

It is clear that Skhonjwa was, indeed, a man of the people.

He was known for his humility and creative edge, which made him unique.

In a statement, Star FM said:

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved colleague and presenter, Babongile Sikhonjwa, who died this morning (Sunday).

"Babongile joined the Star FM family in 2023 as host of The After Drive (Tue & Wed, 6:30pm) and quickly became a cherished voice on our airwaves. His passion, charisma and deep commitment to the creative arts made him not only a remarkable broadcaster but also a powerful advocate for Zimbabwe's artistic community."

