Rwanda: How One Rwandan Cyclist Is Forging a Path in a Male-Dominated Sport

Violette Neza Irakoze is a 24-year-old Rwandan professional cyclist who is redefining what it means to be a woman in Rwandan cycling. Competing in road, gravel, mountain biking, and ultra-distance races, she rides for the Ridley Racing Team, a Belgian-based professional team.

She is also a coach and founder of Komera Women Cycling Team, a local initiative started in 2023 with an aim of nurturing young female cyclists between ages 12 and 18 and promoting their participation in the sport. Komera, is a Kinyarwanda word loosely translated as "Be courageous."

"Cycling is not only my career, but also my passion and the way I connect with people and inspire the next generation," she said in an interview with The New Times.

Irakoze's entry into cycling wasn't through formal training or federated programs. It started with simple rides, using a bicycle as a means of exploration and transport.

"At first, cycling was simply a joy for me, a way to explore, transport, and feel free, doing something similar to what men do," she said.

That changed when she began to enter competitions, for instance, winning races and competing internationally made her realise this was more than just a hobby; it could be her career and her life's purpose.

Irakoze is contributing to the development of the sport, for instance, she is now a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-certified Level 1 coach, and her team, Komera, is one of the few clubs in Rwanda specifically for girls and women in cycling.

Carving her own path

"What truly inspired me to take it seriously was seeing how cycling could impact others, especially young girls, showing them that they too can dream big and achieve the impossible."

Her achievements in cycling have been notable, especially considering she hasn't had consistent support from the national team. Despite limited opportunities to compete as part of the national squad, she has forged her own path by participating in various competitions independently, where she has earned several medals.

"This year, I joined the Ridley Racing Team, which was a turning point. They provide me with the support, equipment, and opportunities to compete at a high level in the gravel discipline."

She has since secured qualification for two big international events like the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, which is taking place in Kigali from September 21-28, and the Gravel World Championships in the Netherlands, scheduled for October 11-12.

Irakoze finished fourth at the 2025 African Gravel Championships held on August 23, during the Khomas100, an annual cycling race in Namibia.

Irakoze is set to compete in the Elite Women's Road Race on Saturday, September 27, in Kigali, a goal she has been working toward since 2018.

"Representing Rwanda at the UCI World level is one of the greatest honors of my life. Every time I wear the national colors, I feel a sense of pride and responsibility. It's not just about me, it's about my country, my community, and every young girl watching."

Her competitive career encompasses several disciplines, and she has role models in each, but decides to mention one. In road cycling, she points to Anna van der Breggen, the Dutch Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion who is also expected to race in Kigali this week. After a brief retirement, she made her return to professional racing this year.

Challenges on the road

About challenges female cyclists face, she noted that there are fewer races for women, limited access to proper equipment, and sometimes a lack of recognition compared to men. On a personal level, she has sacrificed family time and other life opportunities to maintain her competitive focus.

She added: "What keeps me going is my love for cycling and the bigger picture, for example, I want to show young girls and women in general that it's possible to break barriers and to create opportunities for those who will come after me."

The elite cyclist added that there are some pathways emerging for girls to join the sport, however, they are still insufficient, noting that many girls lack access to bikes, proper gear, or organised races.

"If we want more girls to join, we need more investment in grassroots programs, more visibility, more role models, and a stronger support system at the community and federation level," Irakoze noted.

Backed by a community

Irakoze acknowledges the support she has received from various people and organisations throughout her career. Friends and groups such as RAVE_Rwanda, Rwanda Beyond, and Race Around Rwanda have been part of her journey. She mentions Eric Caes, who gifted her a bike that helped advance her road racing ambitions.

She also credits Plan International, the Ridley Racing Team, and her coach and advisor Simon Hupperetz for their guidance. Her family, especially her sister Valentine, along with friends, have provided ongoing support. Local fans, international partners, and media outlets that share her story have also contributed to her motivation.

Her advice to girls and women is, "If you dream of cycling, you should have the chance to ride, to race, and to grow in the sport."