Tanzania Launches Special Project to Help, Rescue Street Children

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr. Dorothy Gwajima has launched a nationwide project to help and protect children living and working on the street Children in Street Situation(CiSS) that will cover major urban cventres in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Mwanza regions.

The project aims to provide education, knowledge and various skills to children who used to live on the street.

Minister Dr. Gwajima launched the project in Dar Es Salaam saying the government has taken a firm stance to ensure that no child is left behind and that every child, regardless of their origin or environment, enjoys the right to be protected, cared for and have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

She added that children living in street situations represent one of the most vulnerable groups in our societies.

"Every day they face risks that can affect their safety, health, education and overall well-being, so the project will support the government's efforts in helping children living in such environments.

She added "SOS Children's Villages International and its partners for the vision and commitment they showed through the CiSS project.

She said that since its establishment in Ethiopia in 2022 and to be expanded to Tanzania and Rwanda in 2023 where this project has shown how to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide family reunification and reintegration are carried out in a coordinated manner.

"This step has been able to bring new hope to children who lost their childhood due to street life," she said.

Adding, Dr. Gwajima said the government of Tanzania, through the Ministry, has made the protection of street children a national priority and is in the process of preparing a National Action Plan to End the Challenge of Street Children, which will serve as a comprehensive framework for all stakeholders, so the sincere contribution of SOS Children's Villages Tanzania and other partners in this process as their professional contribution and practical experience have been important in ensuring that this plan takes into account reality and innovative solutions.

She explained that the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a strong protection environment for children through the implementation of various policies, laws, and programs.

"However, the government efforts alone are not enough to bring about lasting change. It is important that we collaborate closely with civil society organizations, institutions religious, community, family, and, most importantly, children themselves. It is through this inclusive and sustainable partnership that we can achieve meaningful and lasting progress in protecting the rights and well-being of every child.

And the Commissioner for Social Welfare from the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups,Dr. Nandera Mhando said that the Department of Social Welfare continues to collaborate with various stakeholders in ensuring that it removes children living and working on the streets by having strong systems and various programs to help these children live like children in families.

For his part, the Deputy Director of SOS Eastern and Southern Africa Region Bedilu Shegen said that the project to help children living and working on the streets (Children in Street Situation (CiSS)) aims to help children in African countries by providing them with various services and skills who have been challenged by living and working on the streets.