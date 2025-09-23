Tanzanian Launches Nationwide Educational Campaign Against Drug Abuse

Morogoro — TANZANIA'S Police Force has launched a community education campaign aimed at reaching more young people in their daily environments to protect them from drug abuse.

Drug abuse has been cited as a major cause of the destruction of young people's lives, the collapse of their dreams, and the decline of moral values within society.

This was revealed today, September 22, 2025, by Police Inspector Elisha Rukwavu, the Ward Police Officer for Isongo, during an awareness session on the dangers of drug abuse for youth gathered at various local hangouts in Ulanga District, Morogoro Region.

Speaking to the youth, Inspector Rukwavu emphasized that drug abuse not only damages the health of the user but also fuels criminal behavior, which can lead to severe consequences, including imprisonment.

He further explained that peer pressure and a lack of awareness about the real dangers of drug use are among the key factors driving young people into abusing these illegal substances.

As part of efforts to address this challenge, the Police Force has launched a community education campaign aimed at reaching more young people in their daily environments to protect them from this dangerous menace.

Additionally, the youth have been urged to act as guardians for one another by cooperating with law enforcement and reporting any suspicious or inappropriate behavior among their peers. This, according to the Police, is a crucial step in preventing the spread of drug abuse within communities.