Mozambique: Fear and Terror Among the Population, Victims of Ongoing Violence

20 September 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Mocimboa DA Praia — The violent insurgency in the province of Cabo Delgado (see Fides, 26/8/2025) continues to fuel further outbreaks of guerrilla warfare and chaos. According to local media reports, further attacks have claimed several victims. This time, the violence targeted residents of the district capital, Mocimboa da Praia, where the insurgents reportedly went door-to-door, calling out the names of their victims, including police officers. This is the first attack in this area since the insurgents were expelled by Rwandan forces in 2021. According to available information, the rebels are able to move freely in large parts of Cabo Delgado, and the war has intensified over the past two months without any significant response from government forces.

Violence between the Mozambican army and jihadist groups erupted in 2017, claiming over 6,000 lives and leading to massive population displacement.

