Africa: President João Lourenço Highlights Africa's Potential in Responding to Energy and Food Crises

New York — Angolan President and Chairperson of the African Union, João Lourenço, said Sunday in New York that the African continent possesses strategic resources that make it crucial in addressing the current energy and food crises affecting the world.

The Angolan statesman was speaking on a panel at an event promoted by the Global Business Initiative for Africa (GABI), held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, before an audience of investors and international partners.

During his intervention on the panel, which took place in an open conversation format led by Angolan journalist Hariana Verás, the President said that Africa has exceptional conditions to produce much more energy than it currently generates, most of which comes from renewable sources."We have high-flowing rivers to expand hydroelectric capacity, we have abundant sunlight that allows for the expansion of photovoltaic energy, as is already the case in Morocco, North Africa, and Angola, and we also have rare minerals necessary for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and other applications," he explained.

For the Head of State, this potential places Africa at the center of the global energy transition and must be harnessed with greater investment and strategic vision.

Agricultural Capacity to Feed the World

The Angolan President also referred to the continent's role in food security, emphasizing that "Africa can produce enough to feed its own population and also export to the rest of the world."

However, he warned that realizing this potential depends directly on peace and political stability.

"Until we can silence the guns, we cannot seriously talk about economic and social development. The noise of weapons scares away investment, especially private investment," he emphasized.

Peace as a condition for investment

The statesman recalled that several conflicts continue to hinder African progress, citing situations such as those in the Sahel, Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, and Somalia.

"We need to prioritize resolving these conflicts, because only with stability can private investment take hold and boost our economies," he added.

Angola's experience in conflict mediation

During his speech, João Lourenço highlighted Angola's role in mediating crises on the continent, recalling its involvement in the Central African Republic, the normalization of relations between Rwanda and Uganda, and attempts to bring Rwanda and the DRC closer together to end the conflict in eastern Rwanda. The Head of State stressed that the Great Lakes region has "great economic and tourism potential" that cannot continue to be wasted due to instability.

On the occasion, João Lourenço also highlighted the expected impact of the Lobito Corridor, an infrastructure that will connect the Port of Lobito on the Atlantic Ocean to the Port of Dar-es-Salaam on the Indian Ocean, crossing countries in Southern and Central Africa.

"It's not just a railway and two ports. This corridor will boost a true economy along its route, offering investment opportunities for the production, processing, and export of products, with benefits also for international trade, which could save thousands of kilometers and reduce costs," he emphasized.

Collective Responsibility

In conclusion, President João Lourenço called for the joint commitment of African leaders and citizens to realize the continent's potential.

"Africa will only be unstoppable if it can ensure peace and stability and intelligently harness its natural resources, placing them at the service of the continent's and the world's progress," he declared. SR/ART/DOJ