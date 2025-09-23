Angola: Government Expects Tourism Growth of 1.29% Over the Next Two Years

Luanda — The Angolan government estimates that the tourism sector will grow by 1.29% over the next two years, exceeding the current 0.01 percentage points per year, the national director of Tourism, Zaira Assunção, said Friday in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP at the public presentation ceremony of the Strategic Tourism Plan, the official stated that this objective will be achieved through the implementation of the National Tourism Plan, which encompasses the training of cultural agents, the requalification of infrastructure, and innovation.

She added that this list includes technological solutions and new experiences, as well as promotion through digital marketing, events, accessibility development, and security.

She said that the Sector's Strategic Plan encompasses four pillars: training, communication, planning, and reclassification. He assured that the plan, which began this year and ends in 2027, has detailed and clear elements to make these objectives achievable.

According to this program, the expected flow of international tourists to Angola will increase from the current 129,000 per year to two million by 2050, an annual forecast that will require 4% growth every 12 months (approximately 80,000 tourists per year).

At the presentation ceremony of the plan, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Augusto Laurindo, said that "no transformation will be successful without effective communication."

According to him, Angola's goals are ambitious and clear, as the current contribution to GDP is expected to increase by 2027.

In turn, the vice-president of the Angolan Hotel and Resort Association (AHRA), Manuel Paulo, stated that the figures presented by the government will be achieved through the creation of clear security conditions, access, and training at the basic levels, as well as the implementation of basic systems for accessing the financial system within tourist destinations.

"When I talk about security, I'm not referring to the permanent presence of police, but rather a set of guarantees, such as lit roads, gas stations in these locations, and access to banking services, so that tourists cannot experience difficulties or concerns throughout their journey," he said.

To implement the Sector's Strategic Plan, the Executive plans to inject approximately USD 3 billion by 2027, focusing on eight provinces with the greatest tourism potential: Benguela, Luanda, Cuando, Cubango, Cuanza Norte, Malange, Namibe, Huíla, and Zaire. DIF/QCB/DOJ