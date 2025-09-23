Zimbabwe: Seven in Ten Zimbabweans Face Violence, Warns ZimRights

Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has raised alarm over rising violence, deepening mistrust in institutions, and worsening economic hardship warning that the country's peace is under serious threat.

Publishing preliminary findings ahead of its 2025 State of Peace Report, released under the theme "Act Now for a Peaceful World," ZimRights said 71.2% of Zimbabweans experienced violence in the past year most of it social (51.1%) and political (33.1%) in nature.

"With 7 in 10 of us witnessing violence and over half feeling unsafe in our own neighbourhoods, the need for peace has never been more urgent," the group said in a statement.

The report links the country's deteriorating peace to Zimbabwe's fragile economy, citing 67.9% unemployment and 79.1% inflation. More than 60% of respondents blamed economic instability for fueling unrest.

Zimbabwe currently ranks 121st out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index.

ZimRights is calling for urgent government action, including the creation of a National Peace and Reconciliation Policy to replace the defunct National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

It also demanded the restoration of institutional independence, truth-telling on past atrocities such as Gukurahundi and an end to impunity.

"Addressing past and present violations must be part of a truth-telling and accountability process," the group said.

As it prepares to release its full 2025 State of Peace Report, ZimRights urged citizens, civil society and government to work together.

"Peace must move from aspiration to reality. Let us act now to create a peaceful Zimbabwe where everyone lives in dignity and without fear," the statement added.