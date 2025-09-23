Zimbabwe: Musician Ras Pompy Jailed Over Illegal Drug Possession

Popular Zimdancehall musician Ras Pompy real name Reginald Mano (24) has been convicted and sentenced to six months in prison for possession of illegal medicines, the Harare Magistrates' Court has ruled.

According to police, the incident occurred on 16 July 2025 at around 11:00am when detectives spotted a black Honda Fit linked to drug supplies in the capital.

The vehicle, driven by Mano allegedly sped off after being ordered to pull over leading to a high-speed chase through a residential area.

The pursuit ended when Mano crashed into a metal pole, sustaining minor damage to the vehicle.

Police arrested him on the spot and conducted a search recovering a stash of controlled cough syrups hidden in a black bag on the front passenger seat.

The haul included 24 x 100ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 20 x 100ml bottles of Benylin cough syrup and 55 x 100ml bottles of Astra Pain cough syrup

The drugs with an estimated street value of US$376 were seized.

The ZRP said the conviction highlights the ongoing crackdown on drug abuse and trafficking, which continues to devastate communities across Zimbabwe.