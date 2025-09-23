Rwanda: Cycling Event Can't Override Rwanda's Abuses

press release

Kigali May Be Open to International Sports, but Not to Critics

The roads of Kigali are hosting the International Cycling Union Road World Championships, a proof of Rwanda's "remarkable journey of transformation" and "warm hospitality" according to the sporting body. But the celebration of international cycling's flagship event cannot cover up Rwanda's abusive human rights record.

Rwanda has invested heavily in global sports sponsorships and events as part of its development strategy. The country hosted major sporting events, including a FIFA Congress and the NBA Basketball Africa League, and has contracted with renowned European football clubs Arsenal and Bayern Munich. "Visit Rwanda" is increasingly seen on athletes' jerseys as the country tries to position itself as a thriving hub for tourists, fans, and investors.

But it's not enough for Rwanda to promote a positive image; it must silence criticism. Human Rights Watch has documented government suppression of criticism both within and outside of its borders, with critics having become victims of a wide range of tactics including killings and disappearances. Years of harassment of real or perceived critics have all but shut down the space for independent media, opposition parties, and civil society.

The last remaining outspoken opposition leader, Victoire Ingabire, was arrested in June and faces serious criminal charges alongside 14 party members in a politically motivated trial. Five members of Ingabire's parties have died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances since 2017.

A few hundred kilometers from the race, the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed war crimes in eastern Congo, including the summary executions of over 140 civilians in July, some of the worst abuses since the group's resurgence in 2021.

The cycling event risks being linked to abuses itself. Human Rights Watch has documented that Rwandan authorities round up and arbitrarily detain sex workers, street children, and others deemed "undesirable" before high-profile international events. The event could also contribute to sportswashing, using athletic events and partnerships to overshadow human rights violations. Sports federations have an obligation to conduct human rights due diligence before major events, ensuring that they don't contribute to or cover up violations.

Rwanda should stop targeting critics and put an end to abusive operations abroad. For its part, the Cycling Union shouldn't be providing Rwanda such easy cover for its poor human rights record.

Minky Worden, Director of Global Initiatives