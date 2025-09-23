Africa: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for Africa's Rightful Seat At Reformed United Nations

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has renewed calls for United Nations reform, urging Africa's permanent representation and veto power in global peace and security decision-making.

This call follows African countries' demands over the years to have veto power in the United Nations General Assembly (Unga).

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this at the seventh C-10 summit to observe the 20th anniversary of the Ezulwni Consensus and the Sirte Declaration on 21 September in New York on Monday.

"Africa deserves permanence at all global decision forums, especially those seized with making decisions related to the

maintenance of international peace and security," she said.

She said the 80th anniversary of the United Nations is a good time to reflect on the values and principles the body was founded upon.

"Our repeated calls for a United Nations that is fit for purpose, representative and reflective of present day realities has become imperative, " she said.

The president said for two decades, the common African position has gained traction, with broad support from many interest groups. This is a reminder to redress historical injustice and advance equity for a more inclusive and representative Security Council, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

While the reform process continues, she said Africa should be proud to have sustained a unified voice.

As they prepare to submit the African Model on UN reform, Nandi-Ndaitwah called on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to lend their support to Africa to "stand on the right side of history, and to ensure justice for future generations".

"Africa is not asking for handouts, we are demanding our rightful place on a council that is tasked with maintenance," the president said.