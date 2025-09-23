Uganda: Democratic Party Confirms Support for Museveni in 2026 Polls

The Democratic Party (DP) has confirmed it will support President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 general elections, marking the latest move under its cooperation agreement with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, DP Vice President and former East African Legislative Assembly MP Fred Mukasa Mbidde said the party leadership had resolved to rally behind Museveni, with whom they signed a political cooperation pact in July 2022.

"As earlier communicated, DP is not going to field a presidential candidate. We are going to channel our resources to parliamentary and local council positions where we can win, just like we did in 2016," Mbidde said.

"We think, if possible, we can even support the NRM government to continue with its candidate (Museveni) as we prepare for what is going to come as DP. We don't want to waste time in the next election."

The 2022 pact between the DP and NRM--described as the first of its kind in Uganda--outlined areas of collaboration including justice and the rule of law, peace and security, and economic development.

It was followed by the appointment of DP president Norbert Mao as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Mbidde emphasized that the decision to support Museveni was strategic, aligning with the party's long-term plan to position itself for what he termed a "new Uganda."

In an exclusive interview with NBS Television on Sunday, Mao echoed this view, stressing that DP's move was motivated by strategy rather than weakness.

"I have been ready to run because I have run before, so nobody can doubt my capacity to run for President of Uganda," Mao said.

"However, when we met as the NEC, a motion was brought and discussed thoroughly; from which a decision was reached that our focus should be in parliament and local government positions."

Mao added that financial considerations also shaped the decision: "We have finite resources and the presidential contest requires a substantial amount of resources.

Members argued that these finite resources can bring better returns when used for parliamentary and local government races."

The decision cements DP's stance ahead of the 2026 elections, positioning the party as one of the few opposition groups openly aligning with President Museveni's re-election bid.