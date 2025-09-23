Somalia: Somaliland Breaks Ground On National Data Center With Taiwan's Support

Hargeisa, Sept 22 — Somaliland on Monday began construction of a National Data Center, a $1 million project aimed at modernizing the Somalilands e-government infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity.

The groundbreaking ceremony was co-hosted by Ambassador Allen Lou, Representative of Taiwan, alongside senior Somaliland government officials.

"This project marks a major milestone for Somaliland's e-government infrastructure, fully aligned with international standards," Lou said. He added that the initiative, implemented by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF), "exemplifies Taiwan's commitment to strengthening Somaliland's digital infrastructure and cybersecurity management."

The Data Center is part of Somaliland's National Development Plan Phase III (2023-2027), which prioritizes secure management of government digital data and cultivation of IT talent.

The project engaged an international consulting firm for planning, with design handled by local startup Vista and construction awarded to Alla Aamin, a local company, demonstrating a transparent, locally integrated approach. Policy recommendations and adoption of ISO Information Security Management System standards will ensure operations meet global benchmarks.

Officials said the Data Center will serve as a cornerstone for digital governance in Somaliland, with the Ministry of ICT coordinating related infrastructure projects, including the recently completed S-road funded by Taiwan.

Taiwan has been expanding development and technical cooperation with Somaliland in areas ranging from digital infrastructure to healthcare, reinforcing a partnership shaped by Friendship, Partnership, and Leadership.