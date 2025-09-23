Somalia: Somaliland President Meets U.S. Military Officials to Strengthen Security Ties

22 September 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Moduale

Hargeisa, Somaliland — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), held a strategic meeting on Monday with senior U.S. military officials for security in East Africa.

During the meeting, President Irro thanked the officers for visiting Somaliland and discussed ways to enhance regional security, cooperation, and partnership between Somaliland and the United States.

He emphasized Somaliland's strategic importance in the Horn of Africa and highlighted the territory's long-standing role in promoting peace, stability, democracy, and social development for over three decades.

Irro also expressed gratitude to U.S. legislative bodies for supporting Somaliland's international recognition and the positive developments in U.S. foreign policy concerning Somaliland and Somalia.

The visiting U.S. officials commended Somaliland's contributions to regional security on land and at sea and pledged to further strengthen cooperation through security support, training, and technical assistance.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its statehood from the Somali Republic in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, occupies a crucial position on the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key global shipping corridor. With decades of peace, democratic governance, and stability, Somaliland is a reliable and strategic partner for the West, capable of contributing to regional security, trade, and development.

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.