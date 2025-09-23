Congo-Kinshasa: Do Nsoseme - When Art Becomes a Weapon for Peace

press release

Photographer, poet, and slam artist, Do Nsoseme embodies a generation of Congolese artists who put their talent at the service of peace. Originally from Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), she was recently honored at the Photoville festival in New York, an international photography platform that brought together artists from around the world. The exhibition "Through Her Lens: Women Rising for Peace" supported by the UN, highlighted the contribution of women to building peaceful societies, in the DRC and elsewhere.

Art as a Tool for Transformation

For Do, photography is more than a profession: it's an act of activism, a way to make the invisible visible. Whether it's women's stories, peace actors, or small daily victories, her work aims to show that peace is built every day.

"I love telling stories and revealing, through my images, people who are committed to peace" she affirms.

For her, each shot is a testimony and a way to give voice to those who remain in the shadows. "I photograph women's lived experiences, those of peace actors in the field, but also the opportunities that exist wherever they are found" she explains.

Her artistic approach goes beyond aesthetics: it's part of a quest for justice and recognition. Through her lens, Do captures faces, daily gestures, and fragments of life that testify to resilience and strength. "When I see certain very determined looks from women in action, I tell myself that yes, it is possible to build peace" she confides.

Through her lens: A Collective and Hope-Bearing Project

The project « Through Her Lens: Women Rising for Peace » was supported by the UN Department of Peace Operations, in collaboration with the Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, UN Women, and MONUSCO. After New York, the exhibition was inaugurated in Kinshasa on September 18, 2026, where Do presented her works before a large audience. She explained their meaning, whether her own shots or those taken by other photographers, all driven by the same desire: to valorize the work of women who are peace actors.

Soon to be invited to New York, Do will meet with the other photographers in the project and carry the messages of Congolese women to the international stage. "I feel very proud of the work accomplished. We have highlighted women's stories. When I look back at certain determined looks in my photos, I tell myself that yes, it is possible to build peace," she declares.

Art, from Photography to Slam

But Do doesn't stop at photography. She also writes poetry and slam, convinced that artistic expression can change mentalities. During the opening, she presented a slam loaded with powerful messages, reminding the audience of the importance of women's role. "My commitment is deeply rooted in defending women's rights through art, particularly poetry. I fight for their voices to be heard, recognized, and valued," she declared, moved by the audience's reception.

With conviction, she also emphasized the role of photography in valorizing unknown stories: "As a woman photographer, I would like to convey a message: this profession is demanding, but it is a powerful weapon for telling the world differently. It is by making the invisible visible that we can move toward a more just and equal world," she affirmed.

Voices Praise Women's Role in Peace

During the ceremony, several personalities praised the project's scope.

Micheline Ombae, Minister of Gender, Family and Children, paid tribute to the organizers, photographers, and women highlighted: "You contribute to recognizing, documenting, and valorizing the fundamental role of women in peacebuilding in the DRC. Your work shows that peace is also built through daily actions and the courageous commitments of women."

Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC, emphasized the collective and local dimension of peace: "Peace is not only the responsibility of governments or the United Nations. It is also built here, through dialogue, through concrete initiatives, and through everyone's daily commitment. This exhibition reminds us that every action counts and that women play a central role in this process."

Nelly Mbangu, activist and coordinator of the NGO Sauti ya Mama Mkongomani, herself photographed by Do, emphasized the importance of giving voice to women: "By highlighting women's works in the field of peace, MONUSCO and UN Women offer not only a platform for visibility, but also a tribute to all women who are victims of armed conflicts, as well as to those who are peacebuilders and mediators."

A Plea for Inclusive Peace

Beyond the images, this exhibition constitutes a plea: it reminds us that lasting peace requires the active involvement of women, as stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 1325. Adopted in 2000, it recognizes the impact of conflicts on women and girls, while affirming their central role in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and the consolidation of societies.

"Let's continue to march, to move forward and to work for peace. We have the skills, we are capable of bringing solutions. We can really change things," Do concluded.