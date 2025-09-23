Namibia: Walvis Bay Rural Constituency Councillor Charged With Fraud, Money Laundering

The Erongo police have charged Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) Walvis Bay Rural constituency councillor Florian Donatus with fraud, theft and money laundering.

Donatus was arrested at Swakopmund on Monday morning after he handed himself over.

His arrest has been confirmed by his lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo. Donatus will appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Donatus is currently restrained by IPC for alleged maladministration and corrupt conduct, preventing him from representing the party in the Erongo Regional Council.

In the restraining letter earlier this month, the party national general secretary, Christine !Aochamus, indicates that a committee has been appointed to investigate the matter as per the party constitution.

His restraint was to allow investigations to be carried on unhindered.

In a letter dated 17 September from attorney general Festius Mbandeka, on request by the Erongo Regional Council to interpret Donatus' situation and what the council should do, he explains that the council is not authorised to enforce the party's restraints, and unless council the invokes section 10 to remove Donatus, he remains to serve as elected.

Following the new developments, Erongo Regional Council chief regional officer Mupenzeni Ntelamo says they are still busy with the matter and would revert back at a later stage.

"Our party leadership is currently gathering comprehensive details about the circumstances surrounding this development," party spokesperson Imms Nashinge says in a statement on Monday.

He says IPC remains steadfast in its commitment to the principles of justice, transparency and the rule of law.