Uganda: Police Clears Nup Rally in Nateete, Blocks Katwe Grounds Over Safety Concerns

22 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

The Uganda Police Force has cleared the National Unity Platform (NUP) to hold a post-nomination rally in Nateete but rejected the party's request to use Katwe Grounds, citing safety and security concerns.

In a letter dated September 22, 2025, addressed to the NUP Secretary General, police confirmed receipt of the party's notification to hold two rallies on September 23, 2025, following the nomination of its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections. The venues proposed were Katwe Grounds in Makindye Division and Kaala Playground in Nateete, Rubaga Division.

According to the police, an assessment of the venues found Katwe Playground unsuitable for political activities. The venue, located near Katwe Market and several businesses, was deemed risky due to its proximity to a high-voltage power line, the busy Queensway section of Entebbe Road, and a railway line crossing.

"The first venue, Katwe Playground in Makindye Division, was found unsuitable for a political rally. However, the second venue was found suitable," the letter reads in part.

Police advised the NUP to proceed with the Nateete rally under strict adherence to guidelines aimed at maintaining law and order.

These include securing necessary clearances from venue management and local authorities, observing all public order requirements, adhering to traffic laws, and putting in place measures for public health and safety, including emergency medical services.

The force also prohibited processions to and from the venue, warning that they could disrupt normal traffic flow and business activities along the routes.

The development comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, with security agencies stressing their role in regulating gatherings to balance political freedoms with public safety.

