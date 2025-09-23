Uganda: I'm Not Ashamed to Say I'll Back Museveni - Mao

Democratic Party (DP) President-General Norbert Mao has openly declared his support for President Museveni's 2026 re-election bid, saying he is neither "ashamed nor afraid" to back the ruling NRM candidate.

Speaking to the Nile Post on the eve of presidential nominations, Mao revealed that he had personally decided to support Museveni for the next term of office.

"The party will make a statement, but as for me as Mao, I will back President Museveni for the next election. I'm not ashamed and afraid to say that," Mao said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mao, who has contested for the presidency before, explained that his decision reflects both political strategy and the realities of DP's cooperation with the NRM since 2022.

He said the arrangement, which saw him appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, remains under review but will continue with fresh terms after the 2026 polls.

"For the past two to three years, DP has worked in cooperation with the ruling NRM party. That engagement is ongoing, and new terms will be discussed for the next term of office," Mao noted.

While many view his stance as an end to his presidential ambitions, Mao insisted he still has aspirations to lead Uganda.

However, he said his current focus is on strengthening DP's grassroots structures to prepare for what he called a "transitional table" after Museveni.

Mao also responded to criticism from opposition figures, including DP's parliamentary leader Mathias Mpuuga, who dismissed his statements on cooperating with the NRM.

Mao said time would vindicate him, claiming several other opposition leaders were quietly considering supporting Museveni "for the common good."

"I have heard what Mpuuga said. I know what I'm saying. We have been together and time will tell," Mao remarked.

His declaration comes as DP vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde separately confirmed that the party would not field a presidential candidate in 2026.

Instead, DP will channel its limited resources into parliamentary and local government contests, a strategy leaders say will yield better political returns.

The cooperation pact signed between the DP and NRM in July 2022 outlines areas of collaboration including justice, the rule of law, peace, security, and economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With Mao's personal endorsement and DP's official position, the party becomes one of the few opposition groups openly aligning with Museveni's re-election campaign, cementing a partnership that continues to reshape Uganda's political landscape.