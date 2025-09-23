Uganda: Boda Boda Thefts Raise Security Concerns in Kitagwenda

22 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

Thefts of boda boda motorcycles have surged in Kitagwenda District, alarming riders and prompting boda boda leadership to meet with district authorities to address the issue.

Godfrey Mwijukye, Chairperson of Boda Boda in Kitagwenda, reported that at least five motorcycles were stolen in the past month alone.

"The way these motorcycles are being stolen shows that the thieves are within the district," Mwijukye said.

"We are appealing to riders to be vigilant, mind the passengers they carry, and report any suspicious persons."

During a weekend meeting, Kitagwenda Town Council Chairperson Patrick Turyamureba urged active community participation in curbing theft.

"Village security committees should be active and question whoever is moving at night. This will help us curb the theft of motorcycles," he said.

District Police Commander SP Bashir Bakulumpagi emphasized that riders must cooperate with security agencies.

"Boda boda men should report any suspicion of theft immediately. Some of you leave motorcycles parked outside bars while you drink alcohol. You need to take care of your property too," he warned.

Resident District Commissioner Isaiah Kanyamahane called for consistent engagement among riders and leadership.

"Boda boda leadership should hold monthly meetings from the local level to the district level. This will help in finding practical solutions to the rising theft cases," he advised.

Authorities and boda boda leaders remain optimistic that with vigilance, cooperation, and strengthened security measures, the growing wave of motorcycle thefts in Kitagwenda can be contained.

