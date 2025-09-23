Uganda: Justice Actors Cautioned On Human Rights As Ahead of Elections

Uganda's security forces and justice actors have been urged to uphold human rights as the country heads into the election season, with officials stressing that violations will not go unpunished.

Hon. Dora Byamukama, speaking on behalf of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), made the remarks during a five-day human rights training in Mukono, organized by the ICGLR and its Regional Training Facility.

Participants included officers from the Uganda Police Force, the Judiciary, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Uganda Human Rights Commission, Electoral Commission, Uganda Prisons Service, civil society, and media representatives.

Byamukama emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Working collaboratively like a chain that includes civil society and the media is key to achieving justice and keeping the public informed," she said.

She also called for a national framework to guide legal reforms addressing violations such as torture and excessive use of force.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Mike Chibita, who officially opened the training, echoed the call for stronger justice systems to protect vulnerable populations, including women, children, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and other marginalized groups.

"We must build a system of collaboration between prosecutors, investigators, judges, civil society, and the media so that we can respond meaningfully to human rights violations," he emphasized.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Moses Kafeero highlighted that the training is part of ongoing efforts to enhance institutional capacity and professionalism, while Senior Commissioner of Police John Kamya noted the initiative is aimed at embedding human rights principles into police training and field operations.

"We are dedicated to institutionalizing a culture of human rights protection throughout our systems," Dr. Kamya said.

The training, held under the theme, "Strengthening Justice Systems to Promote the Rights of Vulnerable People," seeks to improve coordination among justice institutions and ensure that law enforcement and justice delivery are rights-respecting, particularly during the sensitive election campaign period.