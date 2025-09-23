Uganda: Health Ministry Launches Surgical Camp in West Nile, Targets 2,000 Patients

The Ministry of Health has launched a one-week surgical outreach in West Nile, aiming to provide life-saving operations to at least 2,000 patients and address Uganda's growing burden of untreated surgical conditions.

Organised in partnership with the Association of Surgeons of Uganda, district health authorities, and other medical partners, the initiative is part of a rotating annual program designed to expand access to specialised care.

Last year, the camp was held in Greater Mbarara; this year, it covers West Nile districts including Yumbe, Arua, Adjumani, Moyo, and Nebbi.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine said the camp will bring services closer to underserved communities while screening schoolchildren for conditions such as eye defects that often go undetected.

"Specialists will be in all districts of West Nile for one week. They will handle both major and minor surgical cases. More complicated conditions will be referred to bigger hospitals, while less complicated cases will be managed in Health Center IVs and district hospitals," Dr. Atwine explained.

She acknowledged the challenges of mobilising resources for large-scale interventions but emphasised their impact.

"Wherever they have gone, they have created a bigger impact. West Nile will not remain the same," she said, promising improved service delivery, recruitment of health workers, and increased sector funding.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Charles Olaro highlighted the urgency of scaling up surgical interventions, noting that globally, conditions requiring surgery account for about 30 percent of the disease burden.

"In Uganda, maternity complications alone affect 10-15 percent of mothers, requiring assisted delivery or caesarean sections. Add the rising number of accident victims, and it becomes clear why surgery is critical," Dr. Olaro said while flagging off the program.

He added that even minor surgical conditions significantly reduce productivity and often cost patients millions of shillings in private facilities, making government-led initiatives essential.

According to Dr. Olaro, the camps also serve as platforms for mentorship, with consultants, medical officers, and trainees collaborating on complex cases. "It is not only about service delivery but also capacity building and generating data on common surgical conditions across Uganda," he noted.

Koboko Municipality MP and chair of Parliament's Health Committee, Dr. Charles Ayume, welcomed the outreach but called for recurring government funding to make such programs more regular.

"It is common to see people with unhealed bones due to lack of X-ray services and orthopedic surgeons. This surgical camp will address the surgical needs we have seen in West Nile," he said.

Ayume warned that the current rotational system leaves many patients waiting years for assistance. "With 17 sub-regions, it could take 17 years for a return. That is too long," he said, urging the camps to be included in the Ministry of Health's budget so at least two camps can be held annually.

He stressed that surgical outreach eases pressure on national referral hospitals and pledged to lobby for its integration into recurrent expenditure.

Uganda continues to face a critical shortage of surgical services. The World Health Organisation estimates the country has fewer than one surgeon per 100,000 people, far below recommended standards.

This leaves thousands waiting years for corrective procedures ranging from hernia repairs to orthopedic surgeries.

Rotary District Governor 9213, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, said the initiative was made possible through funds and resources mobilised by Rotary members and partners.

"It has been challenging with resources, but we are very happy the camp is taking place," he said.

The camp has attracted volunteers ranging from young Rotarians and former Rotaractors to senior surgeons still active in Rotary.

These specialists contribute their time and expertise to ensure communities access quality health services.

However, Kitakule urged the government to integrate such outreach programs into the national health budget for sustainability.

"Volunteers initially supplemented government efforts, but this work should be included in the budget to ensure resources are available," he explained, noting logistical challenges including accommodation for volunteers traveling between regions.