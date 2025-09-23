Egypt: FM Says Developing Countries Are in Need of Global Financial Structure Reforms

22 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said developing countries are in dire need of global, financial structure reforms.

He added that developing countries should be represented in global economic administration, especially in light of mounting challenges such as climate change, rising sovereign debt levels, increasing debt burdens, high borrowing costs, and elevated debt service expenses; all of which hinder the ability of countries to achieve sustainable development.

The Foreign minister's remarks came at a meeting held on Monday, September 22nd, 2025, with representatives of member states in the platform of borrowing countries, during a session co-organized by Egypt and Zambia on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry in Cairo.

Abdelatty emphasized the importance of the platform's role in advancing the interests of developing countries on debt-related issues in various international forums, including any potential intergovernmental negotiations on debt.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed the urgency of acting swiftly and collectively to improve the international debt structure, enhance the debt sustainability of developing countries, and avoid a global debt crisis.

The meeting also discussed ways to advance the launch of the platform of borrowing countries, stemming from the "Seville Commitment", which was adopted at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Seville, Spain, in 2025.

The platform aims to promote dialogue, exchange viewpoints, represent developing countries, and unify their positions in discussions related to sovereign debt.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.