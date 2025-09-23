Egypt: FM Says Developing Countries Are in Need of Global Financial Structure Reforms

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said developing countries are in dire need of global, financial structure reforms.

He added that developing countries should be represented in global economic administration, especially in light of mounting challenges such as climate change, rising sovereign debt levels, increasing debt burdens, high borrowing costs, and elevated debt service expenses; all of which hinder the ability of countries to achieve sustainable development.

The Foreign minister's remarks came at a meeting held on Monday, September 22nd, 2025, with representatives of member states in the platform of borrowing countries, during a session co-organized by Egypt and Zambia on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry in Cairo.

Abdelatty emphasized the importance of the platform's role in advancing the interests of developing countries on debt-related issues in various international forums, including any potential intergovernmental negotiations on debt.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed the urgency of acting swiftly and collectively to improve the international debt structure, enhance the debt sustainability of developing countries, and avoid a global debt crisis.

The meeting also discussed ways to advance the launch of the platform of borrowing countries, stemming from the "Seville Commitment", which was adopted at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Seville, Spain, in 2025.

The platform aims to promote dialogue, exchange viewpoints, represent developing countries, and unify their positions in discussions related to sovereign debt.

MENA