Zimbabwe: Days After Tagwirei Donated Cars to Party Members, Mutsvangwa Shifts Allegiance, Now Fights in Business Tycoon's Corner

BARELY a week after controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei dished out vehicles to Central Committee members, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has backtracked on his hard stance against the ruling party's benefactor.

Mutsvangwa is now singing from a different hymn sheet, despite his earlier warning to Tagwirei against buying power after the business tycoon had hit a snag in his bid to secure a position in the Central Committee.

Addressing the media on Monday at the party headquarters, Mutsvangwa said those with qualms against Tagwirei over corruption should make use of the arms of government.

"I do not know where the serious corruption allegations against Tagwirei are coming from. Normally, in this country, there are statutory bodies which deal with corruption.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If you have got those corruption allegations and they are valid I encourage you to go straight from this place to the Police station report Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a corrupt person and maybe from here go to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and report him and submit your allegations. Those are the institutions with a statutory mandate to deal with accusations of such a nature," said Mutsvangwa.

pic.twitter.com/BMMxPjEm7lWATCH : ZANU PF Secretary for Information & Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, when asked about corruption allegations against Kudakwashe Tagwirei he said, "I don't know where these allegations of corruption against Kuda Tagwirei are coming from, but if...-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 22, 2025

Tagwirei has been embroiled in corruption allegations, accused of using his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure government tenders. However, he has denied the allegations against him.

The businessman has found himself involved in the factional battles in the party, with Harare Province pushing for his adoption into the Central Committee, a powerful organ in ZANU PF.

Mutsvangwa said Tagwirei's co-option into the Central Committee has not yet been ratified.

"The other thing about Chinamasa's statements, I am the spokesperson of ZANU PF. I speak for ZANU PF and I speak for the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I am not the spokesperson of Patrick Chinamasa. I do not announce members of the Central Committee from the minutes of a Politburo meeting. I do not use the minutes as a reference point.

"What I use is an appointment letter. When that letter is brought to me, I will come and announce to you who is a Central Committee member and who is not. We had a Central Committee meeting a few days ago and that individual was not there. There were hosts of other names which are yet to be cleared," said Mutsvangwa.