Liberia: Former President Weah Vows to Rebuild CDC Headquarters in Record Time

22 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By The Liberian Investigator

Published: September 22, 2025

MARGIBI COUNTY -- Former President George Manneh Weah returned to Liberia on Monday to a rousing welcome at Roberts International Airport, pledging to rebuild the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters and restore the party's political strength.

In his first public remarks since his return, Weah urged supporters to remain peaceful, warning against violence and confrontation.

"We don't need to fight. We need to be safe, and we need peace in this country. That's the only way we can move forward," he told journalists at the airport.

Focus on Party Headquarters

Weah emphasized that his immediate priority is rebuilding the CDC headquarters, which was demolished on August 23 following a court-ordered eviction.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court ruled on August 13 that the 4.23-acre compound near Bernard's Beach rightfully belonged to the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, not the CDC. Acting on that ruling, sheriffs and police officers carried out the demolition, leaving the party without its long-standing base.

"George Manneh Weah is here. We're going to restore, we will rebuild our party headquarters. That's our goal, that's our mission," he declared, vowing the project would be completed in record time.

Call for Unity

Weah stressed that his return was not about sparking conflict but about consolidating the CDC's political foundation.

"Our mission is not to create clashes with police or at the airport. Leave them alone," he said. "We came to build a party for our people, and we are still able to sustain the political fight."

The former president, who spent several months abroad, also spoke briefly about his family and personal life but underscored that his focus is now on active political engagement.

"I'm back home. We're going to build our party in record time, and we'll be okay," he assured.

