Namibia: Chief Mayuni III Urges Govt to Resolve Land Disputes

Chief Joseph Mayuni III of the Mashi Traditional Authority has called on the government to urgently address the long-standing issue of overlapping land boundaries to ensure each traditional authority has a clear jurisdiction.

Speaking on Sunday at the 28th Tulikonge Cultural Festival, Mayuni III, whose speech was read on his behalf, reiterated concerns he first raised at the 2018 Second National Land Conference and in the 2020 report of the Presidential Commission of Enquiry into claims of ancestral land.

The chief said there is need for a clear distinction between traditional and tribal boundaries.

According to the chief the Bwabwata National Park is in western Zambezi, saying this land was ceded to the state by the indigenous San and Bafwe peoples for tourism activities.

However, another traditional authority is now claiming the area to conduct agricultural activities, which Mayuni III argued would force the Bafwe people to return to their ancestral land.

He urged the government to ensure the park is preserved strictly for tourism, not for the resettlement of other groups.

"The Bafwe community promotes co-existence and mutual respect between communities in the interest of peace. We continue to live in harmony with the Mbukushu, Kwedam, Yeyi, Subia, Totela, Mbalangwe and Lozi people as we have done for many years, and wish to maintain cordial relations," he said.

He also voiced his support for two additional initiatives - official recognition of a traditional authority for the San community and the creation of a new constituency in western Zambezi to address the developmental needs of the Kwedam-speaking community.

Mayuni III commended the government's progress on establishing community courts, viewing it as a positive step that would allow traditional law experts to handle appeals instead of mainstream magistrates.

He, however, cautioned against removing prosecutorial authority from Sub-Khutas (traditional courts), warning that doing so would undermine cultural values and the traditional governance system.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare, who was the festival's guest of honour, acknowledged the community's concerns and reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing them. He noted the government's resolve to expedite the completion of key water pipelines.

"Our government is committed to addressing all obstacles to the implementation of the long-awaited water supply pipeline from Kongola to Katima, and from Katima to Ngoma, including the extensions to Sangwali and Muyako. Our goal is to provide a tangible and practical result for the people," Ngurare said.