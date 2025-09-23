Kenya: 21 Hikers Embark On Mount Kenya Expedition to Raise Sh100mn for Bongo Conservation

18 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — A group of 21 mountain hikers from various companies has embarked on a three-day climb of Mount Kenya to raise awareness and funds for the conservation of the endangered Mountain Bongo.

The hikers began their trek at the Naru Moru Gate, one of the main entry points to Mount Kenya National Park. Their goal is to raise Sh100 million to support the Mount Kenya Bongo Conservation Sanctuary.

Speaking to the press, lead hiker Rachel Gathoni from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation has invested Sh5 million towards the Bongo conservation and each participant for the hike donated Sh100,000.

The overall goal is to support Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy to raise over Sh100,000,000 towards the breeding and rewilding program.

"We have come together to save this beautiful animal, which is on the verge of extinction. Currently, there are fewer than 100 mountain bongos left in the wild. Without immediate action, this species could soon disappear entirely, surviving only in history books," said Gathoni.

Dr. Albert Aloho, lead researcher at the Mount Kenya Conservancy, emphasized that poaching and rampant disease have decimated the Mountain Bongo population over the years.

"So far, we at the conservancy are doing everything possible to regenerate the species through captive breeding programs. However, the few remaining wild Bongos are still under serious threat from poachers. That's why it's crucial for Kenyans to be aware and involved in this initiative," said Dr. Aloho.

He added that the long-term goal is to increase the Bongo population from under 100 to at least 750 individuals through sustained conservation efforts.

In Kenya, the mountain bongo is primarily found in the forests of Mount Kenya and the Aberdares.

The Bongo (Tragelaphus Eurycerus) is a large, forest-dwelling antelope native to sub-Saharan Africa. Mostly nocturnal, it is recognized by its striking reddish-brown coat, white-yellow vertical stripes, distinctive black and white facial markings, and long, slightly spiraled horns. Uniquely among tragelaphids, both male and female bongos have horns.

Known for their complex social structures, Bongos inhabit dense forest mosaics and are the third-largest antelope species in the world.

