Kenya: Private Hospitals Under Rupha Halt SHA Services Over Sh10bn Pending Bills

22 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA) services over Sh10 billion pending bills.

According to the association's chairman Brian Lishenga, all patients under SHA will be served on a cash basis.

"The Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA), representing over 700 private and faith-based healthcare facilities across the country, has today taken the painful but necessary decision to suspend the provision of healthcare services on credit to the Social Health Authority (SHA)," he stated.

"This follows the expiry--at midnight on 19th September 2025--of the two-week notice we issued on 5th September 2025. Our notice outlined specific concerns that had to be addressed for providers to continue extending credit to SHA.

Unfortunately, none of these issues have been resolved."

Other grievances Lishenga stated include discrimination in claims settlement Instead of automated "first-in, first-out" digital adjudication.

He pointed out that "claim settlements are now plagued by human interference."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.