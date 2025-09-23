Namibia: Men Must Be Equal Partners in Nation Building - Vice President Witbooi

Namibian men must be regarded as equal partners in nation-building, including the empowerment of rural communities, vice president Lucia Witbooi said on Monday.

"Men must not be seen as obstacles to gender equality, but as allies and advocates who share responsibility in building stronger families and societies.

"True progress can only be achieved when women and men walk hand in hand, share resources equitably, make decisions together, and support one another in building a better future for all," Witbooi said.

She was speaking during the official opening of the eighth Rural Women's Parliament with Men as Partners in Windhoek.

She said the session is a platform of hope and empowerment for rural communities, especially women.

"Reflecting on the relevance of today's theme, we acknowledge that rural women are the backbone of our agricultural economy, food systems, and family livelihoods. They contribute significantly to ensuring household food security, preserving indigenous knowledge, and building community resilience," she said.

Witbooi added that "equally, rural men stand as partners in development, working alongside women to provide for their families and to uphold the values of dignity, responsibility, and progress."

The five-day session convened by the National Council is being held under the theme: 'Breaking Barriers to Economic Inclusion: Advancing Sustainable Support and Opportunities for Rural Women and Men.'

National Council vice chairperson Victoria Kauma said the session is an interactive forum for women and their male partners to debate and engage in discourse on matters, concerns, and issues of national interest that impact their livelihoods.

Kauma noted that the theme resonates deeply with the core aspirations of the national development agenda.

"It calls upon us to critically examine the enduring structural impediments confronting our rural communities and simultaneously challenges us to pursue courageous, pragmatic interventions that foster inclusivity, uphold equality, and drive meaningful progress," she said.

All 14 regions are represented by two women and one man each, bringing together a total of 28 women and 14 men.