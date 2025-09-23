Sudan: Foreign Minister Participates in High-Level International Conference to Implement the Two-State Solution

New York, 23-9-2025 (SUNA) - In the framework of his participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, took part in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

The conference, held Monday at the UN General Assembly, was co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Saudi Foreign Minister.

Participants reaffirmed commitment to the two-state solution, stressed the need to halt violence in the Palestinian territories, and called for the implementation of the provisions of the New York Declaration.

The meeting also witnessed announcements and recognitions of the State of Palestine by a number of countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.