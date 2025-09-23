Somalia: Cargo Ship Carrying Rice and Sugar to Somalia Catches Fire in Gujarat - Likely to Capsize

Gujarat — A cargo vessel, carrying rice and cargo to Somalia from India, caught fire at the Subhash Nagar Jetty in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Monday.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot but were unable to douse the blaze and the ship was finally towed to the middle of the sea to prevent the fire from spreading to other vessels.

According to news agency ANI, the MSV Haridarshan belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM and sons. It was loaded with 950 tonnes of rice and 78 tonnes of sugar when the fire broke out. The cargo was meant for Bosaso in Somalia.

Firefighters rescued the 14-member crew from the burning vessel, before tugs towed it away to the high seas. This had to be done as the fire had turned uncontrollable due to the inflammable cargo. Other vessels in the vicinity and the jetty itself were at risk," an official said.

The fire started from the engine-room, it is being suspected. An inquiry has been ordered

The Coast Guard were informed and efforts are underway to control the blaze that is visible from a distance. Officials have noted severe damage to the vessel and it is at a risk of capsizing. There are concerns that a capsize could cause ecological damage as the container ship MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the Kerala coast a few months ago, did.

Experts say that fishermen communities around the Kochi coast will be affected due to the hazardous cargo and oil spill. A study has apparently revealed damage to marine life around the vicinity of the shipwreck. The Kerala government has sued the owners of the vessel, seeking damages.